Michigan, Michigan State players brawl after game: ‘Lil’ bro stay doing lil’ bro things’

The Michigan Wolverines held on for a big rivalry win over the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday night, 24-17, in the Big House, but it was what happened after the clock hit triple zeroes that caught the attention of college football fans.

Tempers flared immediately after the game. As Michigan started to celebrate, Wolverines tight end Colston Loveland and Spartans defensive lineman Anthony Jones got locked up and kicked off a skirmish between a handful of players from each school.

Loveland delivered a zinger once things calmed down.

“Lil’ bro stay doing lil’ bro things,” Loveland told FOX Sports. “So, MSU the little bro. They can do whatever they want. We knew it was going to get chippy. But everything within the confines of the game, we do right. And then after, if they wanna get busy, we’ll get busy.”

Loveland caught a clutch touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to go up 12 points. Donovan Edwards threw him a 23-yard pass for the score. Then, Loveland helped complete the 2-point conversion.

He finished with six catches for 67 yards and two touchdowns.

Davis Warren started the game at quarterback for Michigan. He was 13-of-19 with 123 passing yards and a touchdown pass.

Spartans running back Nate Carter started the scoring with a 2-yard rushing touchdown in the first. He had 118 yards on the ground and one score.

Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles was 17-of-23 with 189 yards and a late touchdown pass to Nick Marsh.

Michigan improved to 5-3 on the season and Michigan State fell to 4-4.

