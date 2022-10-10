Michigan assistant coach Mike Hart ‘trending in a positive direction’ after medical emergency

Michigan assistant coach Mike Hart is back in Ann Arbor and “trending in a positive direction” after being carted off the field during the first quarter of Saturday’s game against the Indiana Hoosiers, he said in a statement Monday.

Hart, who returned to Michigan in 2021 as run game coordinator and running backs coach, suffered a medical emergency on the sideline before being taken off the field and transported to Indiana University Hospital.

It was unclear what caused Hart’s condition, but according to reports at the time, he suffered a seizure.

MICHIGAN COACH TAKEN TO HOSPITAL AFTER REPORTEDLY SUFFERING SEIZURE DURING GAME

“I would like to thank everyone for their support, messages, and prayers,” Hart wrote in a statement Monday. “I am truly grateful for the trainers and paramedics, the doctors and nurses at IU Hospital, Michigan’s team doctors, coaching staff, players and coach Harbaugh. I would also like to thank IU’s football staff and team doctors. I will never forget everyone’s kindness and generosity.”

“My wife and I are thankful to be surrounded by such incredible people.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Hart said he was “trending in a positive direction” and added that he looks forward “to rejoining our team soon.”

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy said the Wolverines awarded a game ball to Hart after defeating the Hoosiers, for whom Hart served as a running backs coach from 2017-2020, 31-10.

“We’ll move on with humble hearts. It’s great to have the win and continue to pray for Mike. He’s a strong guy, I have all the faith in the world in Mike Hart,” coach Jim Harbaugh said after the game.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hart, 36, is the all-time leading rusher in Michigan football history, where he was a four-year starter between 2004-2007. He was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in 2008, where he played three seasons.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.