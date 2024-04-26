Michael Penix Jr’s perseverance through injuries a ‘positive,’ will improve any NFL roster, Rome Odunze says

Rome Odunze could be among the first players taken off the board in Thursday’s NFL Draft. His Washington Huskies teammate Michael Penix Jr. may also be taken early.

Penix’s draft stock has risen over the last few weeks, making him one of the best quarterback prospects along with Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye and J.J. McCarthy.

Odunze vouched for Penix in an interview with Fox News Digital.

“I think everything on the field, that’s my QB1 in this draft,” the former Huskies wide receiver star. “I think he’s a tremendous talent. From what he’s been able to do on the field, I don’t think that there’s anything that he really lacks. He’s going to improve on all aspects of his game, just like he has in the past two years.”

Penix led Washington to the national title game against Michigan last season. He threw for 4,903 yards and 36 touchdown passes. In 2022, he had 4,641 passing yards and 31 touchdown passes. It was during those two seasons that he showcased what he’s capable of when he’s healthy.

He was oft-injured while at Indiana and he transferred to Washington after the 2021 season. Penix penned a letter to general managers last week, recalling his injuries and urging NFL officials to dive into his tape and overlook the concerns about his health.

“I loved his tribute and his letter to GMs and I wholeheartedly agree with it,” said Odunze, who partnered with Sharpie ahead of his pro journey. “I think at this point, you turn on the field, there’s not anything that he can’t do. So, people are going to look at his injuries and things (and) the adversity that he’s gone through in the past. And I think he said it best, I think it’s important to view it as something that he persisted through and the perseverance that one has that you have to have when you are in the league as a quarterback and the face of a program.

“I see it as a positive for him to be able to go through those things and come out of the fire as leading his team to the national championship game. I think he’s a tremendous player, tremendous person, and he’s going to add an extreme talent to any roster.”

Will Penix be a part of an historic run on quarterbacks in the first round? Only time will tell.

The Chicago Bears go on the clock at 8 p.m. ET.

