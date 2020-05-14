Michael Jordan's son on growing up amid father's fame: 'We were raised relatively normal'

The height of Michael Jordan‘s fame, when the Chicago Bulls were winning championships in the 1990s, was brought back into the spotlight with “The Last Dance” documentary.

Marcus Jordan, one of the Bulls legend’s children, divulged in an interview with TMZ Sports on Wednesday what it was like for him growing up with his uber-famous father.

“I think maybe middle school, around like sixth and eighth grade … In eighth grade, I was No. 1 in the state, and everybody was coming to our games and we were getting bigger crowds than usual. And that’s when it really started to settle in,” Marcus Jordan said.

He said that he started to ask his dad for advice on becoming the greatest on and off the court and that his mom did a good job at keeping the family humble and grounded.

He was asked about some of the perks about being the son of the NBA legend.

“We were raised relatively normal. I say ‘relative’ because I didn’t take my first commercial flight until I was a junior in high school. I grew up playing PlayStation on a private jet,” he said. “So it’s not normal. But my mom, she’s from the South Side of Chicago, and so she made sure we stayed grounded and visited my cousins on the South Side a lot. We had a somewhat normal upbringing, going to public middle school, et cetera, et cetera.”

While he was annoyed about having to assume that anyone he comes into contact with wanted something, all the negatives were outmatched by the positives.