Michael Jordan's 'Flu Game' really came from touch of bad pizza during 1997 NBA Finals

Michael Jordan’s infamous “Flu Game” during the 1997 NBA Finals against the Utah Jazz was revealed to really be the food-poisoning game during one of the final parts of the documentary series “The Last Dance” aired Sunday.

Jordan, his trainer Tim Grover and his friend George Koehler talked about the night the ex-Chicago Bulls star ordered a pizza from a shop in Salt Lake City the night before Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

While it was mostly understood that Jordan had the flu, the three revealed that it was actually a bad pizza that caused the NBA legend to get sick before a pivotal game against the Jazz.

Koehler said he ordered the pizza and when it was delivered to the hotel, five delivery people came up to the room.

“It’s very rare you get five delivery guys from the pizza place to bring you your pizza,” Koehler said in the ESPN series.

Grover added: “They’re all trying to look in, and everybody knew it was Michael. So I take the pizza, I pay them, and I put this pizza down and I say ‘I’ve got a bad feeling about this.’”

Jordan ate the pizza.

“I ate the pizza. All by myself. Nobody else eats the pizza. I wake up about 2:30 throwing up left and right,” Jordan said.

“So it really wasn’t the flu game. It was food poisoning.”

Jordan would play in Game 5 and put on a masterful performance despite being visibly sick the entire game. He scored 38 points in 44 minutes and the Bulls won the game, 90-88.

Chicago went on to win its fifth NBA championship.

