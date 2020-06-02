Michael Jordan's 20-page love letter to actress Amy Hunter auctioned for more than $25,000

Michael Jordan’s love letter to actress Amy Hunter was auctioned for more than $25,000 on Sunday.

The letter was sold for $25,703 at an Iconic Auctions sale, according to The Action Network. The letter from Jordan to Hunter appeared to show the former Chicago Bulls star’s regret over an affair he had with her.

“Amy, sometimes I am the most selfish person on this earth because for one whole year all I thought about was Michael. … I admit I made a mistake, but found it difficult to change it. Let’s say I do change the mistake. You would not believe the problems we would encounter. It is unthinkable. We wouldn‘t have a pleasant relationship or a private one. Our business up for opinions by the whole world. This is a pressure I can’t live with,” he wrote.

Jordan married his now ex-wife Juanita in 1989. The letter appeared to have been written a few months after the two married, according to The Action Network. Jordan references his son Jeffrey in the letter. He was born in 1989.

“Amy, if I was Michael Jordan, the ordinary man with a 9 to 5 job, then it wouldn’t be hard to admit my mistake,” he wrote. “But instead, I am the Michael Jordan who is put on the pedestal and viewed to be the perfect role model. A lot of people, not just kids, but whole families. Can you imagine the responsibilities I have to deal with. Not to mention a baby by a lady who I have loved for 3 1/2 years.”

Hunter, who appeared in the TV series “Pacific Blue” and movies “The Kingdom” and “The Scorpion King,” had previously sold other love letters to other auction houses, according to The Action Network.

This particular letter previously sold for $2,560 in 2014.