Michael Jordan's 1986 Fleer basketball card sells for nearly $100G

Michael Jordan’s memorabilia is still hot even after “The Last Dance” aired its final episode.

A 1986 Fleer Jordan card graded a 10 by PSA sold for $99,630 on Wednesday night, according to Goldin Auctions.

The latest auction comes more than a week after an autographed Fleer Jordan card was sold for $125,000 in an eBay auction. The card, which was graded 8.5 out of 10 by Beckett Grading Services, was a part of a 2006-07 Fleer buyback. The autograph, on the other hand, was graded a 10 by Beckett.

The Action Network’s Darren Rovell noted that the rookie card’s value has skyrocketed since March. According to Rovell, on March 21 the same card was sold for $48,600.

Jordan and Bulls memorabilia have exploded in value since “The Last Dance” first aired on ESPN in April. According to MarketWatch, the average one-day sales for Bulls-related items spiked over 5,100 percent.

According to Sports Collectors Daily, since the documentary started airing on April 19, Jordan cards have jumped 285 percent over the same period in March. Over the past decade, more than 17.2 million Jordan items have been sold on eBay, according to the website. An average of 146 pieces of Jordan merchandise has been sold on the marketplace site per hour, the website stated.

Data analysts at eBay said the company sold more than 360 Jordan rookie cards in April. That is a 150 percent spike from the previous month, the website reported.

Brandon Steiner, the founder of Steiner Sports Memorabilia and the head of CollectibleXchange, told MarketWatch last week that Jordan is still No. 1 in terms of fan and collector interest in memorabilia.

“Let’s be clear here, Michael Jordan, we all should be giving him a check,” Steiner said. “He lifted sport licensing onto a legitimate level. It was practically nothing before he got into the game.”

Steiner said Jordan helped the industry explode and it piqued fans from all genders, races, creeds and regions.

“It was national,” he said. “Female-male, black-white, everybody wanted that s—t.”