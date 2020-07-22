Michael Jordan Jumpman logo to be showcased on NBA uniforms next season

The NBA and Michael Jordan’s the Jordan Brand announced Tuesday that all 30 teams in the league will sport the Jumpman logo on their NBA Statement Edition uniforms in the 2020-21 season.

The Statement Edition uniforms, an alternate jersey worn for big games or rivalry matchups, will have the Jumpman logo on the right shoulder of the jersey, as well as the left leg of the shorts, and will replace the Nike swoosh.

Retail stores will sell the uniforms in October.

The Charlotte Hornets, of which Jordan is majority owner, have had Jordan Brand jerseys since 2017, and the company has designed the NBA’s All-Star Game jerseys for the last three years.

However, Detroit Pistons fans have fired back about the change.

The Pistons, longtime rivals of Jordan and the Chicago Bulls during the ‘80s and ‘90s, aren’t happy that Jordan’s logo will be imprinted on their uniforms.

Here was some of the reaction: