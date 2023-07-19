Michael Block stuns DJ Khaled with incredible golf shot ahead of star-studded tournament

Michael Block continues to make highlight-reel shots on the golf course, and his latest came in front of the sport’s newest ambassadors, music mogul DJ Khaled.

Khaled has fallen in love with golf, and he’s used his global reach to put together a highly anticipated celebrity golf tournament on July 20 with his We The Best Foundation.

Khaled told Fox News Digital earlier this month that Block, who wowed golf fans everywhere with his 2023 PGA Championship performance at Oak Hill, was among those traveling to Miami for his tournament. It looks like they will be partners on Thursday when it tees off.

And let’s just say Khaled loves what his partner brings to the table.

During what appeared to be a practice round on Tuesday, Block holed out an approach shot into the green right in front of Khaled, who went ballistic when the ball went into the hole.

After Block’s precise wedge caused a ruckus on the course, Khaled jumped into his arms in celebration of the moment.

Block can be heard saying, “I should save that for the tournament, though huh?”

But Khaled responded with his trademark positivity, saying, “It’s going to happen again.”

Khaled has been on a golfing journey unlike any other, as he plays every single day and continues to strive for greatness.

“Golf is a beautiful sport,” he told Fox News Digital recently. “Golf is like life: It’s not easy, but it’s beautiful. Every day, you try to perfect [your game]. You’re battling yourself to be greater and greater every day on the course. It’s a special addiction because just the way you hit the ball, and you get that sound, you want to keep getting that same love every time you hit the ball.

“I loved it when I was kid, but now it’s a full-time thing to me. You have to add golfer beside my name now because I am a true golfer now.”

He said he wanted to go pro, but with that likely not going to happen, he’s making sure big matches will get his competitive juices flowing.

That’s what Block has had success with this year, stunning the world with his T-15 finish at Oak Hill, which allows him exemption from qualifying for the PGA Championship next year.

In his final round with partner Rory McIlroy that Sunday, he hit a hole-in-one while showcasing his soft hands around the green with his wedge that resulted in his storybook finish.

Since then, Block has been invited to tournaments on sponsor exemptions, while just missing qualification for the U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club. And though he hasn’t had the same success that he did at Oak Hill, he’s a fan favorite that golf lovers like Khaled wants to see on the course.

The We The Best Foundation Golf Classic has Khaled pulling out all the stops and using his connections that includes getting Jordan Brand to sponsor the event. Joining Block in the playing field are heavy hitters like Kenny Smith, Shannon Sharpe, Victor Cruz, Fate Joe, Quavo, Odell Beckham Jr., Diddy and many more.