Miami’s Udonis Haslem takes aim at Warriors’ star over NBA Finals prediction: ‘Draymond broke the code’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Heading into Friday’s Game 6 matchup against the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals, many around the NBA considered the series over, including Golden State Warriors’ All-Star forward Draymond Green.

Green was confident the Celtics would take care of business at home and head to the franchise’s first NBA Finals appearance since 2010.

Green, whose Warriors are awaiting the winner of the Eastern Conference finals, felt the series was over, confidently telling “Inside the NBA” after the Warriors’ Game 5 victory over the Dallas Mavericks that Golden State would be facing Boston in the NBA Finals.

Green and Golden State will have to wait a few more days for their opponent to become clear. The Heat kept their season alive Friday night, getting 47 points from star Jimmy Butler in a gritty 111-103 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals.

WARRIORS’ DRAYMOND GREEN CONFIDENT IN NBA FINALS OPPONENT: ‘WE’RE GONNA PLAY BOSTON’

After the game, a 19-year NBA and Miami Heat veteran had a message for Green.

“We’re going home [for Game 7],” Udonis Haslem told Yahoo Sports. “We did what we were supposed to do. Don’t ever count us out.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Green made his comment to Shaquille O’Neal, who had asked Green who the Warriors would prefer to face in the NBA Finals.

“I think both teams are tough,” Green told O’Neal after the Warriors‘ Game 5 win over the Dallas Mavericks. “Boston causes problems, especially offensively. Their defense is incredible.

“If you’re asking me who I want to play, I’m gonna tell you who I think we’re gonna play. We’re gonna play Boston. That’s who we gonna play.”

Haslem did not take kindly to Green’s prediction, telling Yahoo Sports Green should “know better than that.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Draymond broke the code,” Haslem told Yahoo Sports. “You ain’t supposed to say some s— like that. That’s disrespectful. He know better than that.”

BUTLER SCORES 47 POINTS, HEAT BEAT CELTICS TO FORCE GAME 7

Haslem suggested Green allowed O’Neal to goad him into predicting who the Warriors would face in the NBA Finals. Green reached a deal with TNT in January to occasionally appear on “Inside the NBA” and other Turner Sports broadcasts.

“He let Shaq peer pressure him into saying some s— he ain’t got no business saying,” Haslem added. “I didn’t sleep much after he said that. That was some b——-.”

Heat forward P.J. Tucker, who won an NBA title last season as a member of the Milwaukee Bucks, found Green’s comment laughable.

“It’s funny. We laughed,” Tucker told reporters after the game. “I thought it was funny because he knows better than anybody. We still gotta play the game. You gotta play. There’s no guarantees for anybody winning in this league.”

Miami and Boston will play Game 7 Sunday at 8:30 p.m. ET with the winner moving on to the NBA Finals.