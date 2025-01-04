Miami Heat suspend star Jimmy Butler for 7 games after he requested trade, said he had no ‘joy’ with team

Rumors had swirled for weeks that star forward Jimmy Butler wanted out of Miami — it even got to the point where the Heat released a statement saying it had become a distraction, and that they wouldn’t trade him.

Well, in the span of a week, the team has since done an about-face, admitting in another statement on Friday that Butler has asked to be moved, and they will look to fulfill that request.

In that same statement on Friday, the Heat announced they have suspended Butler for seven games “for multiple instances of conduct detrimental to the team over the course of the season and particularly the last several weeks.”

Butler on Thursday said that he has no “joy” playing basketball in Miami and he would not be able to find it again with the Heat.

“Through his actions and statements, he has shown he no longer wants to be part of this team. Jimmy Butler and his representative have indicated that they wish to be traded, therefore, we will listen to offers,” the Heat said on Friday.

Butler’s agent had shut down reports by ESPN that he wanted to be traded, but it seems like it’s always been the opposite.

Butler will not be with the team for its home game Saturday against the Utah Jazz and then the totality of a six-game road trip that will include games against the Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors, Utah Jazz, Portland Trail Blazers, Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers.

In theory, the earliest that Butler could play again for the Heat is Jan. 17 at home against the Denver Nuggets — but he has likely played for Miami for the final time.

Butler is averaging 17.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game in his sixth season with the Heat. He has played in two NBA Finals with them, losing both.

