Miami football player was driver in wreck that killed three, two of which were children, police say

A Miami football player was found to be the driver in a two-car crash that killed three people in the other vehicle, two of which were children, police said on Monday.

Linebacker Adarius Hayes was injured in the wreck, but was released from the hospital.

The people killed in the Kia Soul were aged 78, 10, and 4.

“We are deeply saddened to learn the crash resulted in three fatalities, as confirmed by Largo Police, and our thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones of those lost,” the Hurricanes said in a statement.

The school is still working to gather further information.

Another passenger in the Kia was hospitalized with serious injuries, police said.

“There were no signs of impairment with either driver of the vehicles,” Largo Police public information officer Megan Santo said in a statement distributed Sunday.

The Orlando Sentinel noted that Hayes has a history of driving citations, including several instances of speeding, and another for careless driving that resulted in a separate crash.

Hayes played in 12 games as a freshman for Miami last season, mostly on special teams. He was a four-star recruit coming out of Largo High and picked Miami after drawing interest from Florida, Florida State, Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame and Ohio State, among others.

Largo is about 20 miles east of Tampa and about 15 miles north of St. Petersburg on Florida’s Gulf coast

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

