Miami disciplined over headset violation vs. Pittsburgh

The University of Miami football program was disciplined Monday for violating an odd rule regarding the number of communication devices the coaching staff used over the weekend.

The Hurricanes were on the road against No. 17 Pittsburgh when the violation occurred.

“The University of Miami violated NCAA Football Playing Rule 1-4-12 (coaches’ phones, headsets and communication devices) and consistent with the playing rule, is being issued a public reprimand and a 20 percent reduction in communication devices for this week’s game against Georgia Tech, the conference said.

“Teams must exchange a ‘headset sheet’ and ‘team credential list’ at least 90 minutes prior to its scheduled contest. Schools are limited to 23 communication devices.”

ESPN noted that NCAA rules state teams must give each other a list of who will be on the devices and a list of those who are permitted within the team areas.

Miami won the game 38-34 and may have put a roadblock on Kenny Pickett’s Heisman Trophy hopes. Pickett had 519 passing yards and four touchdowns.

Miami freshman Tyler Van Dyke was 31-for-41 with 428 passing yards and three touchdowns.

The Hurricanes have now beaten top 25 teams for the second consecutive week. Last week, it was a close victory against NC State.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.