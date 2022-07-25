Mets’ starting pitchers set franchise record during game vs Padres

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Mets starting pitchers set a franchise record during the team’s 8-5 victory over the San Diego Padres on Sunday night.

Carlos Carrasco was on the bump for New York in their series finale against the National League West contender. He allowed six hits over five scoreless innings against the Padres. He struck out one and walked two.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, this current roster of Mets starting pitchers have allowed two or fewer earned runs in 14 straight games for the longest streak in franchise history. New York’s starting pitchers have a 1.58 combined ERA since the start of July.

The bullpen, however, did prove to be a little shaky.

Drew Smith allowed the first run of the game in the sixth inning when he relieved Carrasco. The Mets countered with five runs in the bottom of the sixth and three more in the seventh.

Mets relievers David Patterson and Joely Rodriguez allowed four runs in the eighth and ninth innings, but Edwin Diaz was able to come in and shut down the door.

Pete Alonso was responsible for a three-run home run off Padres starter Joe Musgrove. He had four RBIs total on the night. It was his 25th home run of the season.

“You can’t hit a five-run homer, and you can’t hit a four-run single,” Mets manager Buck Showalter said. “Sometimes you want something too much, and something like that might let you kind of get back into the flow of who you are.”

On Tuesday, the Mets will host the Yankees.

“I wouldn’t really call it toe to toe, me versus him,” Alonso said. “This is a moment where the city can come together over the game of baseball.”

