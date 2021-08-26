Mets skipper Luis Rojas gets booed by NY fans after pulling P Taijuan Walker

It feels like things are getting worse and worse for the New York Mets, a team that earlier this year was in control and dominating the NL East.

Instead, the Mets keep collapsing day after day, and if you look at numbers and time left in the regular season, the Mets are cooked.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Well on Wednesday, it felt like things got out of control. During the game against the San Francisco Giants, Mets fans at Citi Field decided it was time to send a message to manager Luis Rojas.

Rojas had some tough calls to make, including when to pull starting pitcher Taijuan Walker.

Rojas was booed for pulling him, and perhaps with good reason. Walker was having a solid outing. In the first six innings, he had thrown just 74 pitches.

Mets owner Steve Cohen has been very honest about the issues he feels his team has had over the last few months. He has even gone so far as to publicly question why the Mets’ offense was so solid to start the year, but is now one of the bottom feeders in the Majors.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The big questions about this team have a lot to do with the attitude of the front office and what they have planned going forward if the collapse keeps happening. Will Rojas lose his job this offseason? Only time will tell.