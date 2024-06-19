Mets rally to stun Rangers as Grimace winning streak takes hold

The New York Mets are in their Grimace era.

The winning streak named after the McDonald’s mascot continued on Tuesday as New York came back to beat the Texas Rangers, 7-6, for their seventh consecutive victory. All the wins came after Grimace threw out the first pitch last week.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Pete Alonso hit a tie-breaking double in the ninth inning to lift the Mets to the win.

The Rangers had a 6-2 lead after a five-run fifth inning, and it looked like the defending World Series champions were going to get the win.

However, Brandon Nimmo homered in the sixth and a Francisco Lindor fielder’s choice brought home another run in the seventh. Francisco Alvarez then had a two-run double to tie the game in the eighth, leading to Alonso’s heroics in the ninth.

Edwin Diaz closed the door in the bottom of the ninth for his seventh save of the season.

“Every bit of us could have just rolled over and been like, oh, we’re playing good baseball right now,” Nimmo said. “It’s a really special place we’re in right now. Everybody’s pulling for each other, and we’re trying to be there for each other. … Just be relentless and never give up.”

YANKEES SET GERRIT COLE’S SEASON DEBUT FOR PIVOTAL SERIES AGAINST ORIOLES

On social media, Grimace has been the talk of the winning streak.

It was June 12 when Grimace made his appearance at Citi Field in Flushing, Queens. Grimace did not have a surprising first pitch by any means, as it barely reached home plate and was well off-line.

However, Mets fans have been desperately looking for something to revitalize their team, as they owned a 28-37 record. There were talks the Mets would be undergoing a fire sale at the MLB trade deadline due to another failed season.

With Tuesday’s win, the Mets moved to 35-37. The team might be 13.5 out of first place in the National League East, but they are only a half-game behind the St. Louis Cardinals for the second National League Wild Card spot.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It will be an important summer for the Mets if they want to make the postseason.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.