Mets’ Pete Alonso says he’s still experiencing ‘pretty bad PTSD’ from March car crash

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso says he is still impacted by a car crash he was involved in during Spring Training.

In a Players Tribune article, Alonzo opened up about the crash, explaining that his truck flipped multiple times after being struck.

“When it happened, I was super relaxed and wasn’t worried about a thing,” Alonso wrote in the article. “Just driving in my truck like I do all the time. I had a green light. Nothing unusual at all. The light wasn’t even yellow, it was just a straight green light. So for the driver coming from the side, the light was red. It’s a situation we’re all in constantly, right? You have the green, and you keep going. You don’t even think about it. You just assume that the driver with the red light is obviously going to stop.”

“His car plowed straight into the side of my truck. The collision literally sounded like a bomb went off. Then, before I could even figure out what had happened, my truck started to flip.”

The car crash, which occurred in March, did not leave Alonso with any serious injuries, but the Mets slugger says that he is still experiencing “pretty bad PTSD” from the accident.

“I’m still dealing with some pretty bad PTSD from it, to be completely honest with you,” wrote Alonso. “And I feel very fortunate that I was able to recognize that. That I’ve been able to talk through it with some people. I mean, over the past several months I’ve really been leaning on some people that I trust and hold close. I’m continuously working through everything.”

“But it’s not something that quickly fades away — at least not for me. It’s going to take some time, and that’s O.K. I’m just going to keep working to navigate everything and be the best husband, son, brother, friend and teammate I can be.”

Alonso says that the accident has left him feeling “truly blessed” and more appreciative of being able to play the game of baseball.

Alonso is having a wonderful season for the Mets, leading the league in RBIs (72) and hitting 23 home runs, which is tied for sixth in Major League Baseball.