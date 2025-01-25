Mets owner Steve Cohen compares Pete Alonso contract talks to Juan Soto’s acquisition: ‘This is worse’

Here’s something New York Mets fans might not have seen coming this offseason: Pete Alonso’s contract talks are “worse” than Juan Soto’s, according to owner Steven Cohen.

During an appearance at the Mets’ Amazin’ Day Saturday afternoon at Citi Field, Cohen was on a panel with his general manager, David Stearns, and manager Carlos Mendoza, while legendary broadcaster Gary Cohen (no relation) moderated the group.

Before questions could be asked, though, the Mets’ faithful in the crowd burst into a “We want Pete!” chant, referring to Alonso, the free agent first baseman who has been a Met his entire career.

“Hold that for the end, OK?” Cohen told the crowd, smiling.

The Mets and Alonso have had negotiations, but have not reached a deal after they signed Soto to his $765 million deal. New York has landed other players in free agency, but Alonso remains one of the top players on the market.

Alonso was the team’s second-round pick out of the Florida Gators’ program in 2016, and he’s spent his first six seasons hitting home runs (226), including a rookie record 53 that aided his Rookie of the Year resume in 2019. He’s also made four All-Star teams, including each of the last three, and has a career .854 OPS.

As a fan favorite, it’s easy to see why Mets fans are chanting for their first baseman to be back for a hopeful World Series run in 2025 with Soto added to a roster that also includes Francisco Lindor, Brandon Nimmo and Mark Vientos.

But Cohen, as he has been many times in the past, was transparent with the fan base about what’s been going on in negotiations with Alonso’s agent, Scott Boras, who also represents Soto.

“We’ve made a significant offer to Pete, and, you know, what David said is correct. He’s entitled to go out and explore his market,” Cohen said. “That’s what he’s doing. Personally, this has been an exhausting conversation and negotiation. I mean, Soto was tough. This is worse.”

The Soto sweepstakes were a roller coaster, and it seemed like he was going to stay with the New York Yankees until Cohen came swooping in at the eleventh hour with an offer of a lifetime, crushing Shohei Ohtani’s record contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

So, with a record-breaking deal done, how could Alonso’s negotiations possibly be worse?

“I don’t like the structures that are being presented back to us,” Cohen explained. “I think it’s highly asymmetric against us, and I feel strongly about it. I will never say no. There’s always the possibility. But the reality is we’re moving forward, and we continue to bring in players. As we continue to bring in players, the reality is it becomes harder to fit Pete into what is a very expensive group of players that we already have. That’s where we are.

“I’m being brutally honest. I don’t like the negotiations, I don’t like what’s been presented to us, and maybe that changes. Certainly, I’ll always stay flexible. If it stays this way, I think we’re going to have to get used to the fact that we may have to go forward with the existing players that we have.”

Mets fans appreciated the honesty from their owner, giving him a round of applause at the end.

Stearns added, “We all love Pete. And we’ve said that many times. I think as we’ve gone through this process, we’ve continued to express that.”

SNY reported this week the Mets have a $68-70 million offer in “present day money” on the table. Alonso turned down a deal for more than $70 million when taking deferred money into account.

The Toronto Blue Jays have also been linked to Alonso, but no deal appears imminent.

