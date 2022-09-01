Mets outfielder hauls in possible catch of the year in thrilling win over Dodgers

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Mets took home a huge 2-1 win against MLB’s top dog in the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday.

Yes, Jacob deGrom was on the mound, but even the best need a little bit of help sometimes.

In the seventh inning, Justin Turner turned on an 0-1, 100 mph fastball and drove it deep into center field. But Brandon Nimmo had a great jump, eye-balling it the whole way.

Out of desperation, he leaped up, robbed Turner of a game-tying home run, and crashed into the wall before letting out an emphatic yell.

“I knew it was hit well off the bat, and so, my concern was just getting back to the fence as quick as I could…” Nimmo told reporters after the game. “The timing was right on it, and everything worked out just perfectly.”

Nimmo received a standing ovation after the play, got plenty of high-fives from teammates, and got a huge hand even when he came back up for his next at-bat.

Nimmo’s not afraid to admit that he’s pretty hyped up about the catch.

“I have to start calming down, because I do have to sleep at some point tonight,” he added.

“I’m still really ecstatic about it. It was one of the best plays I’ve ever made.”

The robbery preserved what was already a great start for deGrom, but the box score looks much better thanks to Nimmo. DeGrom tossed seven innings of one-run ball, striking out nine.

After the robbery, Edwin Diaz came in to close the door with the help of Timmy Trumpet, the artist who plays the trumpets in his now viral walk-out song, “Narco.”

The Mets lead the NL East over the Atlanta Braves by three games.

New York and the Dodgers will play the rubber game of their three-game set on Thursday at 4:10 p.m. ET.