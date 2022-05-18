Mets’ Max Scherzer pulls himself out of game with apparent injury: ‘I’m done’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer appeared to suffer an injury during the team’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday night.

Scherzer was in the middle of an at-bat against Albert Pujols when he threw the ball low to the legendary slugger. He then motioned to the Mets’ dugout that he was done for the night.

“I’m done, I’m out,” Scherzer can be seen mouthing on the mound.

Mets fans gave him a standing ovation as he walked back into the dugout and into the clubhouse.

The Mets were winning 6-2 in the top of the sixth when he was pulled from the game. Adam Ottavino relieved Scherzer during the game and closed the door for the final out of the inning.

Scherzer had struck out four batters and allowed two runs – one earned – on seven hits. The Mets later said he was suffering from side discomfort.

He came into the game with a 2.66 ERA in seven starts along with 55 strikeouts. He had been the anchor on the pitching staff as Jacob deGrom recovers from his own injury issues.

New York placed Tylor Megill on the injured list earlier this week as well, adding to the Mets’ pitching woes.