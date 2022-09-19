Mets’ Max Scherzer leaves game after 6 perfect innings, team clinches playoff spot

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Mets starter Max Scherzer returned to the mound on Monday night and was perfect through six innings. But manager Buck Showalter pulled him before Scherzer could take a crack at history.

The Mets have never had a perfect game in the history of their franchise, and Scherzer was doing a fantastic job to change that. However, he was on a pitch count, having just returned from the IL for his start in Milwaukee against the Brewers.

So, despite having just 67 pitches through six innings and cruising, Scherzer’s night was over. He finished with no hits, no walks and nine strikeouts.

The Mets’ bullpen had a chance to make it a combined perfect game, but Tylor Megill, who was also activated off the IL on Monday after dealing with a shoulder injury, gave up two runs on two hits in his inning of work.

Scherzer does have two no-hitters under his belt, but he’s never thrown a perfect game in his career. The closest he came was last season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, where he took one into the eighth inning. With one out, Eric Hosmer of the San Diego Padres lined a double to right field to break it up.

Scherzer also collected his 3,000-career strikeout in that win over the Padres last year.

Both of Scherzer’s no-hitters came in 2015, one of which came against the Mets. While pitching with the Washington Nationals, Scherzer tied the most strikeouts ever in a no-hitter with Nolan Ryan when he set down 17 Mets hitters.

The other no-no came against the Pittsburgh Pirates on June 20, 2015. He was the sixth pitcher in MLB history with two no-hitters in one year.

While Scherzer may not have been able to go for history, the Mets must love the performance he was able to put together in just his first start back. His ERA moved to 2.15 on the season.

On the bright side, New York clinched a playoff spot with the 7-2 victory over the Brewers on Monday night. It will be their first playoff appearance since the 2016 season.