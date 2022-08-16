Mets make dramatic play to nab Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. on attempted steal

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Mets’ defense pulled off a highlight-reel play against the Atlanta Braves’ Tuesday night.

Mets pitcher R.J. Alvarez was on the mound in relief for starter Taijuan Walker, who was removed from the game after two innings due to back spasms.

With Ronald Acuna Jr. on first base in the third inning, Alvarez threw a pitch high and inside over Braves batter Dansby Swanson’s head.

The shortstop dropped to the dirt to avoid getting plunked.

Mets catcher Michael Perez missed the errant pitch initially but recovered when the ball caromed off the backstop and in between the home plate umpire’s legs. Perez then fired to second baseman Jeff McNeil, who tagged Acuna’s foot for the out.

Alvarez then got Swanson to fly out to end the inning.

Atlanta was leading 1-0 at that point, thanks to a Robbie Grossman solo home run before the chaotic play. Acuna then walked to get on first base. Atlanta tacked on two more runs in the fourth.

Both teams are battling at the top of the National League East.

The defending World Series champion Braves entered Tuesday just 4 1/2 games behind the Mets for first place. Atlanta beat the Mets Monday night and were riding a seven-game winning streak.

New York was dealt a blow earlier Tuesday when Carlos Carrasco was diagnosed with a low-grade oblique strain. He is expected to miss 3-4 weeks.