Mets’ Kodai Senga leaves game against Nationals with possible leg injury

The New York Mets won their Thursday afternoon matchup against the NL East division rival Washington Nationals. While the 4-3 victory was the Mets’ sixth consecutive win, the game was marred by what appeared to be a serious injury to one of their key players.

Starting pitcher Kodai Senga recorded one out in the sixth inning but exited the game after he sustained an apparent injury.

Senga seemed to have trouble with his right leg after he ran to cover first base on a ground ball hit by Washington shortstop CJ Abrams.

Mets first baseman Pete Alonso initially fielded the grounder, but his throw to Senga forced the pitcher to leap into the air, and he landed awkwardly on first base.

The runner was ruled out, but Senga fell to his knees in foul territory after the play.

Senga was in visible pain and held his hamstring as Mets manager Carlos Mendoza and the team’s trainer tended to the MLB All-Star.

The Mets held a 4-0 lead over the visiting Nationals when Senga made his way to the dugout. He had allowed just one hit when he exited the baseball matinée.

Senga earned the win Thursday to improve his record to 7-3. His 1.47 ERA ranks second in the majors.

