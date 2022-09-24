Mets broadcaster out for remainder of regular season after shoulder injury: ‘Keith is on the injured list’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Mets have dealt with their fair share of injuries this season, with starting pitchers Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom both missing significant time with health issues.

New York has battled through the adversity, securing a playoff spot on Monday with a win over the Milwaukee Brewers.

They’ll have to work through one more injury before getting to the postseason. New York broadcaster Keith Hernandez is out for the rest of the regular season after tearing a tendon in his shoulder.

“He suffered a complete tear of a tendon in his shoulder and is going to require surgery next week,” Mets play-by-play announcer Gary Cohen said Friday, according to the New York Post. “Keith is on the injured list, he is out for the rest of the regular season.”

Hernandez was apparently injured while attempting to save his phone and glasses during a fall and will undergo surgery Thursday.

“I don’t even know what to say,” Cohen added. “He was a little sheepish about it. You know, last year, he had the gardening accident last season. This is more of an urban thing.”

The “gardening accident” occurred when Hernandez slipped off his hot tub while doing yard work at his home. He required eight stitches on his big toe after the fall.

“The way I understand it is, [Hernandez] was standing on the edge of his hot tub with pruning shears, pruning his roses, and he might’ve taken a bit of a tumble, grabbed for something on his way down that did not support him and took a rather hard fall,” Cohen said during a July 2021 broadcast, according to The Post.

“I am told that there was a trip to the emergency room, and there were eight stitches in his big toe. So I don’t know if he’s gonna be in a wheelchair or if he’s gonna be on crutches.”

The Mets are 96-56 and play the Oakland A’s Saturday afternoon in the second game of a three-game series.