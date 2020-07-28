Mets' Brandon Nimmo says he's not taking more precautions amid Marlins' coronavirus outbreak

New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo said Monday the recent coronavirus outbreak with Miami Marlins players and coaches wasn’t going to make him more cautious around his own teammates.

Nimmo was asked about the Marlins after two of Miami’s games against the Baltimore Orioles were postponed following more than a dozen players and coaches testing positive for the illness. The outfielder gave his answer to reporters in a video conference call, according to MetsMerized.

WHITE SOX MANAGER RENTERIA NOT WITH TEAM, PENDING TESTS

“Actually for me, I think [the mask] does more harm than good,” he said. “While we’re inside I definitely want to take my precautions. I’ve got gloves on when I’m hitting, so when I high-five someone I’ve got gloves on or they’ve got gloves on. We’re around each other quite a bit, but we’re keeping that 6-feet distance. If it happened to spread that way I guess then so be it. No, it doesn’t make me more cautious. I still want to go out there and have fun, try and make this as normal as possible. I honestly think that we’re taking a lot of the precautions that you need to take and I just don’t see where having a high-five or wearing a mask during the game would stop that from happening.”

NATIONALS MANAGER DAVE MARTINEZ ON MARLINS’ CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK: ‘I’M SCARED’

Nimmo added: “It takes all 30 teams doing it the right way. And so yeah, I know we’re doing it the right way, but you’re right, it’s outside of your control and that’s something you learn in baseball. You learn to control what you can control and let the rest take of itself. So, unfortunately, that’s the way it has to be. We’re still going to do everything we can until they tell us otherwise. For now, we’re going to keep doing our part and hope the other 29 teams do as well.”

MLB owners reportedly held an emergency call over the Marlins’ outbreak but didn’t talk about canceling the season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Other games were held throughout the league Monday night. The Mets defeated the Boston Red Sox, 7-4.