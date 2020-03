Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference women's basketball championship history

The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, otherwise known as the MAAC, holds an annual women’s basketball tournament with the winner getting an automatic bid to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The MAAC features 11 teams: Canisius, Fairfield, Iona, Manhattan, Marist, Monmouth, Niagara, Quinnipiac, Rider, St. Peter’s and Siena.

The women’s tournament begins March 10 and runs through March 11.

The conference started its tournament in 1982.

Read below for a list of champions.

2019: QUINNIPIAC

Quinnipiac won a third straight title in 2019. The Bobcats defeated Marist, 81-51. Jen Fay was the MVP for a second time.

2018: QUINNIPIAC

Quinnipiac defeated Marist, 67-58, in 2018. Jen Fay was named tournament MVP.

2017: QUINNIPIAC

Quinnipiac defeated Rider, 81-73, in 2017. Adily Martucci was MVP.

2016: IONA

In 2016, Iona defeated Quinnipiac 57-41. Marina Lizarazu was named tournament MVP.

2015: QUINNIPIAC

Quinnipiac ended Marist’s impressive run in 2015. The Bobcats defeated Marist, 72-61. Jasmine Martin was named tournament MVP.

2014: MARIST

In 2014, Marist defeated Quinnipiac 70-66 for its ninth straight title. Sydney Coffey was named MVP.

2013: MARIST

Marist defeated Iona, 72-48, in 2013. Elizabeth Beynnon was named tournament MVP.

2012: MARIST

In 2012, Marist beat Fairfield 61-35. Corielle Yarde was named tournament MVP.

2011: MARIST

Marist defeated Loyola (MD), 63-45, in 2011. Erica Allenspach was named tournament MVP.

2010: MARIST

Marist knocked off Fairfield in 2010, 66-49. Rachele Fitz was named tournament MVP.

2009: MARIST

Marist won its fourth straight MAAC title in 2009, defeating Canisius 78-63. Julianne Viani was named tournament MVP.

2008: MARIST

In 2008, Marist defeated Iona 83-63. Sarah Smrdel was named tournament MVP.

2007: MARIST

Marist needed overtime to beat Iona in 2007. They won, 64-57. Rachele Fitz was named tournament MVP.

2006: MARIST

Marist started a streak of consecutive MAAC titles in 2006. They defeated Loyola (MD), 68-57. Meg Dahlman was named tournament MVP.

2005: CANISIUS

In 2005, Canisius defeated Marist 60-59. Becky Zak was named tournament MVP.

2004: MARIST

Marist won its first MAAC title in 2004. They defeated Canisius, 76-74. Stephanie Del Preore was named tournament MVP.

2003: MANHATTAN

Manhattan defeated Siena, 65-57, in 2003. Siobhan Kilkenny was named tournament MVP.

2002: SAINT PETER’S

Saint Peter’s defeated Siena, 83-71, in 2002. Felicia Harris was named MVP.

2001: SIENA

In 2001, Siena defeated Fairfield 70-68. Liene Jansone was named tournament MVP.

2000: SAINT PETER’S

Saint Peter’s won the MAAC in 2000. They defeated Fairfield, 61-46. Lawanda Greene was named tournament MVP.

1999: SAINT PETER’S

In 1999, Saint Peter’s defeated Siena 64-62. Leah Cromer was named tournament MVP.

1998: FAIRFIELD

Fairfield won its first title since 1991 in 1998. They defeated Loyola (MD), 59-53. Page Driscoll was named tournament MVP.

1997: SAINT PETER’S

Saint Peter’s won the MAAC in 1997. The Peacocks defeated Niagara, 66-38. Crystal Robinson won the tournament MVP award.

1996: MANHATTAN

In 1996, Manhattan defeated Fairfield 92-66. Wanda Camps was named MVP.

1995: LOYOLA (MD)

Loyola (MD) repeated as MAAC champs in 1995. They defeated Fairfield, 67-51. Patty Stoffey was named MVP for a second straight year.

1994: LOYOLA (MD)

Loyola (MD) won its first MAAC title in 1994. They defeated Fairfield, 72-66. Patty Stoffey was named MVP.

1993: SAINT PETER’S

In 1993, Saint Peter’s repeated as MAAC champions. They defeated Loyola, 72-64. Nadine Davis was named tournament MVP.

1992: SAINT PETER’S

In 1992, Saint Peter’s defeated La Salle 73-71. Joann Balsamo was named MVP.

1991: FAIRFIELD

Fairfield defeated Saint Peters’ 80-78, in 1991. Lisa Mikelic was named tournament MVP.

1990: MANHATTAN

In 1990. Manhattan won its second MAAC title. The Jaspers defeated Holy Cross, 78-69. Donna Seybold was named tournament MVP.

1989: HOLY CROSS

Holy Cross defeated La Salle, 82-81. Ann Lambiotte was named tournament MVP.

1988: FAIRFIELD

In 1988, Fairfield defeated La Salle 55-50. Dana Pellegrino was named tournament MVP.

1987: MANHATTAN

Manhattan defeated Holy Cross in 1987. The Jaspers won, 70-64. Bridget Robeson was named tournament MVP.

1986: LA SALLE

La Salle defeated Saint Peters, 78-67, in 1986. Linda Hester was named MVP.

1985: HOLY CROSS

In 1985, Holy Cross ended Saint Peter’s streak. The Crusaders defeated the Peacocks, 62-60. Janet Hourihan was named tournament MVP.

1984: SAINT PETER’S

Saint Peter’s won a third straight title. They defeated Holy Cross, 80-69. Amanda Berry was named tournament MVP.

1983: SAINT PETER’S

In 1983, Saint Peter’s repeated as MAAC champs. They defeated Manhattan 59-51. Sheila Tighe, of Manhattan, was named MVP.

1982: SAINT PETER’S

Saint Peter’s won the first Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament in 1982. The Peacocks defeated Army, 65-51. Blanche Jones was named tournament MVP.