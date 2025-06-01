‘Men don’t belong in women’s sports,’ NBA star believes amid debate over transgender athletes

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The inclusion of transgender athletes has been hotly debated in the sports world and beyond.

NBA star Jonathan Isaac has previously shared his thoughts on the topic. Last year, the Orlando Magic forward appeared to take particular issue with the White House’s commemoration of “Transgender Day of Visibility.”

Events at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue took place on March 31, the same day as 2024 Easter Sunday. Isaac has a faith-based sports apparel and shoe line called “UNITUS” and he often pubically discusses his Christian conviction.

“They want you to hate! This helps no one and only promotes division,” he wrote. “They know exactly what they are doing.. we should be angry but shouldn’t lose the spirit of what tomorrow means! Don’t lose focus. Because He is risen there is hope for all.”

In a recent interview with Fox News Digital, Isaac further explained his stance on transgender athletes’ eligibility in girls’ and women’s sports.

“It’s just a tough situation. There’s an ethic… there’s something that I believe is true. I believe that men and women are different. I believe that men do not belong in women’s sports, that’s a fundamental belief I hold. For reasons, one I’m a guy and I can understand the difference and the advantages that we have,” Isaac said.

“But at the same time there is a reality of the situation… there are people who are not in sports who are transgender (who) are trying to live their life the best way they know how. And they have this feeling of what they believe is right and who else is to say they are wrong in some sense.”

Isaac acknowledged the humanity of the complex situation, but said his belief in the fundamental differences between men and women ultimately prompted him to draw a line in the sand.

“But where I stake my flag is, I believe that in order to cater to the feelings of this group, I would have to trample on the feelings of women to get there. And that’s where I say, ‘OK, that’s where I believe this is wrong’ and I would be willing to put my voice to it. I understand the humanity of the situation. I feel for the humanity of the situation. But at the end of the day, I believe it’s right to stand on the truth of men and women are different. And I wouldn’t want my daughter to have to compete against a transgender athlete (who) has gone through puberty or has testosterone.”

Isaac shares two daughters with his wife.

Shortly after President Donald Trump’s second term began, he signed an executive order effectively banning transgender athletes from participating in girls’ and women’s sports.

The executive order, “Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports,” was based on Title IX, part of a civil rights law passed in 1972 that prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex in federally funded education programs.

The order instructed the Department of Education to investigate academic institutions that failed to comply. If a school is deemed to be in noncompliance, federal funds could be withdrawn.

Elsewhere, the International Olympic Committee has decided to allow global federations that govern a variety of sports to create their respective eligibility rules. Under Trump’s executive order, the State Department is instructed to demand changes within the committee.

The NCAA reacted to the executive order by introducing a sweeping new policy. The organization’s updated participation policy, which was announced in February, stated that only “student-athletes assigned female at birth” will be allowed to take part in intercollegiate athletic competitions.

The latest policy does permit “student-athletes assigned male at birth to practice with women’s teams and receive benefits like medical care.” However, those athletes are banned from any NCAA-sanctioned competitions.

In December 2024, NCAA President Charlie Baker told a Senate committee there were “less than 10” transgender college student athletes he was aware of at the time. Baker, who was the Republican governor of Massachusetts from 2015-2023, also confirmed that there are roughly “five hundred and ten thousand” athletes enrolled in more than 1,000 colleges and universities across all 50 states that the NCAA oversees.

