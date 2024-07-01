Megan Rapinoe silent as she’s grilled about stance on transgender athletes in women’s sports at Pride parade

Former U.S. women’s soccer star Megan Rapinoe was grilled about her stance on trans inclusion in girls and women’s sports on Sunday as she rode in a Pride parade with her partner Sue Bird.

Rapinoe was asked by The Post Millennial’s Katie Daviscourt about her stance as Rapinoe rode in the back of a convertible. Rapinoe and Bird were in a Pride parade in Seattle.

“Your U.S. women’s soccer team famously lost to high school boys. Do you really think it’s fair for these same boys to be competing in girls’ sports?” Daviscourt asked.

Rapinoe appeared to wince and mouthed, “Oh my God.” But she didn’t reply. Instead, a security guard came in between Rapinoe and Daviscourt as the soccer star refused to answer the question.

“Why should trans people compete against young girls? Do you not think that they’re gonna get hurt? Are they gonna get hurt? I’m a journalist, I just wanna know,” Daviscourt added.

Rapinoe took a sip from her cup and the parade continued. Security guards then asked Daviscourt to step back from the vehicle.

The two-time World Cup champion said last July she would support a transgender athlete on the U.S. Women’s National Team even if it meant replacing a biological female.

“Absolutely,” she told Time magazine. “‘You’re taking a ‘real’ woman’s place,’ that’s the part of the argument that’s still extremely transphobic. I see trans women as real women. What you’re saying automatically in the argument – you’re sort of telling on yourself already – is you don’t believe these people are women. Therefore, they’re taking the other spot. I don’t feel that way.”

Rapinoe retired from professional soccer last year.

