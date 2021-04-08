Megan Rapinoe hits back at Warriors' Draymond Green for 'not even understanding' equal-pay fight

U.S. women’s soccer star Megan Rapinoe on Wednesday fired back at Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green after the NBA player said he was “tired” of complaints about equal pay.

Green made his thoughts known last week as U.S. women’s soccer players fight for the same compensation U.S. Soccer gives the men’s team — despite the clear difference in accolades.

“I’m really tired of seeing them complain about the lack of pay because they’re doing themselves a disservice by just complaining …They are. They’re not laying out steps that they can take to change that,” Green said March 29, via KRON-4.

“So, it’s coming off as a complaint because the people that can change it, they are just going to continue to say, ‘Well, the revenue isn’t there. The revenue isn’t there. So if you don’t bring in the revenue, we can’t up your pay.’ They’re going to keep using that, but the reality is, as true as that is, it’s an excuse.”

Rapinoe, who has been at the forefront of the equal pay fight, responded sharply.

“You don’t think that we’ve asked for more? I mean, what are we screaming about nonstop?” she asked during a Team USA media event, according to Yahoo Sports.

“When we talk about equality in women’s sports, we always talk first about investment, and funding, and resources, and marketing, and branding. And investing in not just the players but the support staff, and coaching, and media, TV media, print media, all of it.

“Those are the things that we talk about first. And I think anybody who watches us, or follows us, or really has skin in the game in equal pay, or equality in that sense, knows that that’s what we talk about first. And at the very end, we understand that if all of those things are done, then yes, we will most likely be requiring a much higher salary than we’re at.”

Rapinoe also took issue with Green’s initial set of tweets on March 27 when he put the onus on female athletes to force the companies they’re involved with to tell their stories and help grow their platforms. Green urged female athletes to call out companies specifically.

In response, Rapinoe said: “Obviously you kinda showed your whole a*s, not even understanding what we all talk about all the time, whether it’s WNBA players or us here on the national team. So that was frustrating.”

She added that she hopes Green could be more educated on his views in the fight for equal pay.