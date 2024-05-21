Max Homa takes playful jab at Scottie Scheffler’s arrest: ‘Lost to a guy who was literally in jail’

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Golfer Max Homa poked fun at Scottie Scheffler’s arrest on Sunday as the PGA Championship finished up with Xander Schauffele narrowly winning the major over Bryson DeChambeau.

Homa finished tied for 35th at Valhalla Golf Course in Kentucky. He was 8-under par and shot a 69 in the final round. Scheffler, despite his arrest before the second round, was tied for 8th with a 13-under par for the tournament.

Homa reacted to his tournament finish on Sunday afternoon.

“Frustrating week in KY. Lost to a guy who was literally in jail Friday morning,” he captioned an Instagram posting recapping his weekend. “Tough look for me. The journey continues in Fort Worth next week.”

Scheffler was charged with second-degree assault of a police officer (a felony), criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding signals from an officer directing traffic.

SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER FINISHES STRONG IN FINAL ROUND AS CHAOTIC PGA CHAMPIONSHIP COMES TO CLOSE

He allegedly drove past a police officer who was directing traffic and failed to stop when directed. The officer attached himself to Scheffler’s vehicle and was dragged. According to an arrest report, Louisville Detective Bryan Gillis suffered injuries in the incident.

Jefferson County prosecutors were planning, “as of now,” to drop the charges, No Laying Up reported Sunday, citing a source “familiar with the office’s thinking.”

However, the Jefferson County Attorney’s Office pushed back on that notion later in the day.

“The Jefferson County Attorney’s office has made no decisions regarding the case of Mr. Scheffler,” Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell said in a statement. “We continue to gather information in the case and will review and proceed accordingly.”

Scheffler’s arraignment is set for Tuesday.

