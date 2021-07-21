Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban offered Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley a share of Pfizer stock if he gets vaccinated and promotes getting the vaccine after the NFL star said on Twitter that he would do it if the company shared its earnings with his wife.

Beasley, 32, responded to a tweet from Pro Football Talk on the NFL and NFLPA incentivizing getting the vaccine on Tuesday, saying that he would get vaccinated only if Pfizer, one of the makers of the COVID-19 vaccine, would give “a percentage of its earnings from the vaccine in my wife’s name.”

The tweet prompted Cuban, an advocate of the vaccine, to respond by saying he would buy Beasley’s wife a share if he got vaccinated and promoted getting the vaccine on his social media.

But Beasley fired back, saying the message wasn’t “literal,” as he told one user on Twitter: it’s not about the money.

“That wasn’t literal. I don’t want your money. If we had a real conversation on the phone I could tell you why the NFL’s new rules that are in place could actually cause more games to be canceled than last year. Maybe you could help. Your reach is farther than mine.”

Cuban said the offer was “fair enough” and encouraged the wideout to reach out to him, adding, “does that impact your decision to get vaccinated?”

Beasley has taken a strong stance against the league’s updated health protocols for the upcoming season. He said last month that he would rather retire than get vaccinated.

“I don’t play for the money anymore. My family has been taken care of. Fine me if you want. My way of living and my values are more important to me than a dollar,” Beasley said in a lengthy statement posted to Twitter Friday. “I will be outside doing what I do. I’ll be out in public. If your [sic] scared of me then steer clear or get vaccinated … I may die of covid, but I’d rather die actually living.”

Beasley echoed that sentiment on Twitter Tuesday responding to one user, saying, “It’s not about the money.”

“Obviously I don’t really think they’re going to give me anything. It’s not about money if I’m willing to play for free this year,” he tweeted. “Y’all are just sensitive as hell and nobody can say anything these days. Everything is life and death with any issue to people.”

The NFL is making a strong push to get players and team staff members vaccinated. The updated policy maintains the restrictions from last season on the unvaccinated while essentially lifting most restrictions for vaccinated players.