Mavericks vs Warriors Game 1 score: Steph Curry moves and grooves to double-double in victory

The Golden State Warriors dropped the Dallas Mavericks 112-87 on Wednesday night to take Game 1 in the Western Conference Finals.

The Mavericks looked a bit stagnant coming out of the gate after defeating the Phoenix Suns in a tough series to get to the conference finals. The Warriors jumped out to a 10-point lead and had a nine-point lead at halftime before blowing the doors open in the third.

Golden State shot 56% from the floor during the game, which proved to be the real key.

Stephen Curry led the way with 21 points and 12 rebounds. He was 7-of-16 from the floor and 3-of-9 from three-point range. In the third quarter, a deep three got Curry moving and grooving.

Six other Warriors were in double-figures in scoring for the game.

Andrew Wiggins had 19 points, five rebounds and three assists. Jordan Poole had 19 points off the bench, Klay Thompson added 15 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Draymond Green, Kevon Looney and Otto Porter Jr. each had 10 points.

The Warriors held Dallas to just 36% from the floor.

Luka Doncic scored 20 points with seven rebounds and four assists but he was minuts-30 for the game. Spencer Dinwiddie contributed 17 points off the bench.

The Warriors have a 19-1 series record after winning Game 1 under Steve Kerr. But Dallas lost Game 1 in their series against the Suns and the Utah Jazz before coming back to win.

Game 2 is set for Friday night at 9 p.m. ET.