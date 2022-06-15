Mavericks trade for Christian Wood in 5-player deal with Rockets: reports

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Houston Rockets and the Dallas Mavericks reportedly came to an agreement on a massive trade Wednesday night centering around forward Christian Wood.

The Rockets agreed to trade Wood to the Mavericks for Boban Marjanovi?, Sterling Brown, Trey Burke and Marquese Chriss as well as the No. 26 pick of the upcoming 2022 NBA Draft, according to multiple reports.

Wood has emerged as a productive player over the last few years. The 26-year-old averaged 13.1 points and 6.3 rebounds during the 2019-20 season with the Detroit Pistons. He was traded to the Rockets before the start of the 2020-21 season and averaged 21 points per game in 41 games.

Last season, Wood averaged a double-double for the first time in his career with 17.9 points and 10.1 rebounds. He will join a team that has seen Luka Doncic emerge as one of the best players in the NBA along with formidable players in Jalen Brunson and Dwight Powell.

Marjanovi? is a 7-foot-3 center who is a fan favorite in the NBA. He averaged 4.3 points and 1.7 rebounds in 23 games in 2021-22. Brown had 3.3 points and 3 rebounds per game, Burke had 5.1 points and 1.4 assists and Chriss had 4.5 points and 3 rebounds per game.

When the trade is official, Houston will have the Nos. 3, 17 and 26 picks in the first round.