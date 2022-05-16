Mavericks’ Jason Kidd gets last laugh, takes shot at critics after eliminating Suns

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd got the last laugh in the Western Conference semifinals series against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night.

Mavericks started the series down 2-0 and managed to come back to force a Game 7. Dallas routed Phoenix in Game 7, 123-90. The first-year Dallas coach clapped back against critics in the postgame press conference.

“A lot of people had this as a blowout. They were right,” Kidd said, via the Dallas Morning News. “But they didn’t have us as the winning team.”

Mavericks sharpshooter Luka Doncic piled on 35 points, 10 rebounds and four assists in the win. Dallas is back in the conference finals for the first time since 2011 when they eventually went on to defeat the Miami Heat for an NBA championship. But first they’ll have to beat the Golden State Warriors.

Doncic added after the game he liked having to come back against the Suns.

“I like these games. It’s pressure. I know we’re the underdogs. Everybody had the Suns to win,” he added.

Spencer Dinwiddie added 30 points off the bench on 11-of-15 shooting. Jalen Brunson had 24 points and six rebounds. Doncic, Dinwiddie and Brunson were the only Mavericks players in double figures.

Twelve of the 14 players who came onto the floor had a field goal.

Doncic and Dinwiddie were the first pair of teammates to score 30 points each since Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant did it for the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 7 of the Western Conference finals against the Sacramento Kings in 2002, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Dallas will now face Golden State for the right to go to the NBA Finals. In their last matchup, Dallas beat Golden State 107-101. Doncic had 34 points in the win.