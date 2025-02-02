Mavericks GM discusses ‘tough decision’ to trade young superstar Luka Dončić

The Dallas Mavericks did the unthinkable overnight by trading Luka Dončić.

It’s perhaps the most stunning trade in NBA, and maybe sports, history – there had been no rumors about this at all, and Dončić is still just 25 years old and a perennial MVP candidate.

So, why would the Mavs move on from him? Especially after an NBA Finals appearance.

Well, general manager Nico Harrison admitted shortly after making the trade that he was concerned about the team’s defense, a bugaboo of Dončić’s. Trading for Anthony Davis surely helps in that area.

But Dončić is – well, was – a franchise cornerstone.

“I understand why [fans] would be shocked, initially,” Harrison told the Dallas Morning News.

“But I do believe that we positioned ourselves to win now and also win in the future. And that’s ultimately the goal and why we’re here. It’s one of those things where it’s my job to make the tough decisions that put our goals first and foremost.”

Aside from the defense though, Dončić would have been in quite a contract battle with the Mavs. His $207 million extension is set to expire this year, and he was due for a supermax that was worth over $340 million. Plus, he was soon able to opt out of any other deals. So, Harrison wanted security.

“We really feel like we got ahead of what was going to be a tumultuous summer, him being eligible for the supermax and also a year away from him being able to opt out of any contract,” Harrison said. “And so we really felt like we got out in front of that. We know teams, they’ve had it out there, teams have been loading up to try to sign him once that comes available.”

And with the speculation that the Mavs were upset with Doncic’s conditioning, it appears the stars aligned for Dallas to move on from him.

The Lakers received Dončić, Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris, while the Mavericks took on Davis, Max Christie and Los Angeles’ 2029 first-round pick. To settle it all out, the Utah Jazz acquired Jalen Hood-Schifino and two second-round picks.

The Slovenian led the NBA with 33.4 points per game last season and won’t turn 26 until later this month. In his career, he averages 28.6 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 8.3 assists, putting himself in the MVP conversation every year of his young career.

Meanwhile, Davis finished in fourth place in the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year voting last year, and is averaging over 25 points and 12 rebounds this season.