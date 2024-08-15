Mauricio Pochettino tapped to lead US men’s soccer team: reports

Mauricio Pochettino has agreed to become the next head coach of the United States men’s national team, according to multiple reports.

Pochettino was the top target for the United States Soccer Federation (USSF) to replace Gregg Berhalter with, FOX Sports reported last week.

Pochettino was the manager at Chelsea from May 2023 to May 2024. The club finished sixth in the Premier League table and have not been on top of the table since the 2016-17 season. He managed Paris Saint-Germain, Tottenham, Southampton and Espanyol.

He appeared in 216 matches for Espanyol during his playing career and scored 11 goals. He also spent time with Paris Saint-Germain, Bordeaux and Espanyol. He also had 20 caps for the Argentine national team.

Pochettino will replace Gregg Berhalter, who managed the team from 2018-2022 and again from 2023-2024 after his contract was renewed. Under Berhalter, the U.S. men’s team could not make it into the knockout round of the Copa América and only got to the Round of 16 in the latest World Cup.

He was tapped as the head coach after having talks with USSF technical director Matt Crocker, sources told ESPN. Crocker previously worked with the English Premier League’s Southampton and the English Football Association.

Pochettino is reportedly expected to start managing the team as early as Sept. 7, when the team takes on Canada in Kansas City, Kansas.

There are high expectations for the group of Americans who are on the current team. Boasted as the “golden generation,” the team has far from lived up to those expectations.

The team has won plenty of Gold Cups and Nations League tournaments but have not gotten at least third place in the World Cup since 1930 or won a medal at the Olympics since 1904.

