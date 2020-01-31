'Mattress Mack' places $1M bet on 49ers to win Super Bowl

Mattress Mack is at it again.

Jim McIngvale, also known as “Mattress Mack,” has placed another large wager, this time betting $1 million on the San Francisco 49ers to win the Super Bowl.

McIngvale, the owner of a furniture chain in Texas who touched the hearts of many during Hurricane Harvey, placed the bet on the 49ers to win the game straight up, getting +120 odds. If the 49ers were to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, McIngvale would walk away with over $2 million, including his initial $1 million wager.

A BetMGM spokesman — McIngvale placed the bet at one of MGM’s properties, Mirage — said the casino company had seen a few other large bets on the 49ers in the past 24 hours, including two $100,000 bets on the 49ers and one $14,000 bet.

“The spread is seeing 68 percent of tickets wagered on the Chiefs with 75 percent of the money also on the Chiefs,” the spokesman told Fox News via email. “Betters have maintained their position on the over as 68% of the tickets and 71 percent of the cash has been placed for the total to go over 54.5. 58 [percent] of the tickets are on the 49ers while in contrast 57 percent of the money is on the Chiefs.”

BetMGM is a joint venture between MGM Casinos and GVC.

McIngvale, who has already lost $2 million betting against Kansas City this postseason according to CBS Sports, has become something of a quasi-celebrity for his past wagers.

During the 2019 World Series, he lost $13 million wagering on the Houston Astros, who were defeated by the Washington Nationals. He did so in an attempt to hedge a previous promotion that said he would provide a full refund to customers who purchased more than $3,000 worth of furniture from his company, Gallery Furniture.

In 2017, the 68-year-old McIngvale turned one of his stores into a makeshift shelter for victims of Hurricane Harvey.

A few months later, McIngavle offered a hot Thanksgiving meal to those affected by the devastating hurricane and those who were not at his store in North Freeway. He added the dinner was for “anybody and everybody.”

