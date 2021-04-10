Matthew Wolff disqualified from Masters after scorecard blunder

Matthew Wolff was disqualified from the Masters on Friday for a bad blunder.

According to Augusta National officials, Wolff “returned a scorecard with a hole score lower than he actually made on hole 17.” For that, he was disqualified from the tournament.

He shot a first-round 76 and followed it up with a second-round 79. On the disputed 17th hole, he three-putted for bogey but put a lower number on his card.

Wolff, 21, picked up his first PGA Tour victory in 2019 at the 3M Open. He would also place second in the 2020 U.S. Open and came into the Masters ranked in the top 25 in the world golf rankings.

Wolff started off strong when the new PGA Tour season started in September. He followed up the U.S. Open finish with a second-place finish at the Shriners Hospital For Children Open. He then finished tied for 11th at the QBE Shootout.

He missed the cut for the Masters in November, shooting a 70 in the first round and a 77 in the second round. He was set to miss the cut after Friday’s round two regardless of the DQ.

Justin Rose started the third round of the Masters one stroke up on the rest of the pack.