Matthew Stafford’s wife says she ‘dated’ his ‘backup’ at Georgia to make him jealous

Matthew and Kelly Stafford got married in 2015, but just like every relationship, it wasn’t always sunshine and rainbows.

The two met while attending the University of Georgia, and things got off to a rocky start.

“It wasn’t that cute of a relationship at first,” Kelly said on the “Off the Vine” podcast. “I hated him, I loved him.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

But Kelly came up with a master plan to eventually wind up with her future husband.

“I dated the backup to p— him off, which worked – he was the bad boy too,” Kelly revealed. “Matthew’s so sweet and a Southern gentleman and all that stuff. And the backup was the complete opposite, and it upset him.”

Not only were they both quarterbacks, but they were also roommates, according to Kelly.

“They lived in the same dorm room because athletes lived in the same dorm room. He would see my car there. At one point he waited and followed me into the car. I was like, ‘This is amazing, it’s working.’ I was like, ‘Get out of my car.’ He was like, ‘He’s not right for you.’ I was like, ‘What? You can’t tell me that,'” she said.

It’s unknown who Kelly was referring to, but during Stafford’s time at Georgia (2006 to 2008), he played in front of Joe Tereshinski, Joe Cox, A.J. Bryant and Mohamed Massaquoi – out of those four, Cox is the only one to be at Georgia in all three of Stafford’s seasons.

It seems like Kelly made the right choice – Stafford was the No. 1 pick in 2009 and was always one of the more underrated quarterbacks in the league – playing for, at the time, the lowly Detroit Lions, didn’t help his case.

He finally got the recognition he deserved after winning Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The couple has four daughters from ages 3 to 7, with their two oldest being twins.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.