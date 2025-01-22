Matthew Stafford’s wife reveals Rams quarterback played through significant rib injury in playoff loss

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford played hurt in the team’s 28-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday.

Stafford’s wife, Kelly, revealed the star quarterback had been playing through an injury since Week 15.

“It was against San Fran. We all know how tough Matthew is, and people don’t realize just how tough he is because he doesn’t really tell anyone what’s going on.

“He got hit in San Fran … (and) that night came home and was like, ‘Yeah I think I cracked my ribs,’” Kelly said during a recent episode of “The Morning After with Kelly Stafford and Hank.”

“And he did. He cracked four ribs but just didn’t really let anyone in to know really much about it. Continued his everyday process like nothing was wrong, would come home and be miserable.”

Despite the four cracked ribs and less than ideal weather conditions, Stafford completed nearly 60% of his passes while throwing for 324 yards and two touchdowns.

Kelly said her brother, Chad, hugged Matthew after the loss, and the quarterback wheezed and bent over in pain due to his cracked ribs.

Stafford started 16 games this season for the Rams, sitting out Week 18 when head coach Sean McVay decided to rest the team’s starters with a playoff spot clinched.

The Rams were 10-6 in his starts, and Stafford completed nearly 66% of his passes for 3,762 yards, while throwing 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Stafford, 36, has two more years remaining on his contract with the Rams.

Stafford has been with the Rams for four seasons after spending the first 12 seasons of his career with the Detroit Lions.

Kelly said Matthew will take time to figure out whether he wants to retire or play another season.

For now, the Rams quarterback will enjoy the time off to let his ribs heal.

