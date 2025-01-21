Matthew Stafford’s wife ponders husband’s retirement after Rams fall to Eagles: ‘Guess we will find out’

Kelly Stafford, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford’s wife, made a reflective post to Instagram after her husband’s team lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional Round on Sunday night.

And with her husband finishing his 16th NFL season, pondering retirement came naturally in the caption.

Kelly isn’t hoping Matthew retires from the game he loves as she said she “could never get tired” watching him perform every week during the season.

“Aren’t enough words to express how proud I am,” Kelly wrote in the caption of her post, which included pictures of her husband and family. “I joke about us being old and tired but honestly I could never get tired of watching you out there or watching our girls cheer for their daddy.”

However, Kelly did leave some thoughts for Rams fans out there, as it appears her husband may be pondering hanging up his cleats.

“I’m wondering if this is the end or not… guess we will find out,” she wrote.

Matthew Stafford, who turns 37 next month, said after the 28-22 loss to the Eagles that he will “take some time to think about it” in regard to his career.

“I feel like I was playing some pretty good ball,” he said, via the New York Post.

Stafford’s fourth year with the Rams came to a close with a playoff performance that saw a potential game-winning drive end with a 4th-and-long incompletion to his favorite target, second-year receiver Puka Nacua, on an overthrown ball to the boundary.

Stafford went 26-of-44 passes for 324 yards with two touchdown passes in the snowy conditions at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, and he was sacked five times by the Eagles’ defense, including Jalen Carter’s critical 3rd-and-2 takedown in the red zone before that final incompletion.

But like Stafford mentioned, he can still sling the pigskin, throwing for 3,762 yards with 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions with a 65.8% completion rate over 16 games this season. He went 10-6 in those contests to give the Rams the NFC West title and yet another playoff berth with him at the helm.

Stafford was the first overall pick of the 2009 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions, and though he desperately wanted to win a Super Bowl for the Motor City, he found that Vince Lombardi Trophy in his first season with the Rams in 2021.

He was famously traded to the Rams from the Lions, who received Jared Goff in January 2021, which altered both franchises. While the Lions got their new franchise quarterback they could build around, the Rams used the veteran Stafford and their own weapons to make a Super Bowl run that ended with them hoisting the trophy in their own SoFi Stadium over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Stafford is currently under contract for the next two seasons, and head coach Sean McVay and the rest of the organization surely wants him to see that through.

But like his wife said, we will find out what’s in store for Stafford’s NFL career later this offseason.

