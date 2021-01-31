Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly, reacts to reported Rams trade

Long-time Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford will likely call Los Angeles home in 2021.

The Lions traded Stafford to the Rams in exchange for Jared Goff, two future first-round picks, and a third-round pick, ESPN reported late on Saturday night. Stafford and Goff are both former first-round picks with the latter just two seasons removed from a Super Bowl appearance.

Stafford’s wife, Kelly, shared her thoughts on her Instagram story to celebrate the trade.

“Pretty excited about all the Cali sunsets in our future,” Kelly Stafford wrote.

Matthew and Kelly, who have been married since 2015, have four daughters together. Matt Stafford was drafted by the Lions back in 2009 with the No. 1 pick, and he’s called Detroit home since then.

Last week, when rumors began to circulate around Stafford and the Lions parting ways, Kelly posted a picture with Matthew dedicated to the city of Detroit.

“Thank you. This place, our home, the people… it’s hard to find the words to explain what this place means to me,” Kelly wrote on her Instagram. “This place supported me during the toughest time of my life and during the happiest times and I want to thank y’all in the right way. Whenever I figure out what the future holds, you’ll be hearing from me again with a thank you that hopefully shows how much gratitude and love I have for this place..”

Stafford has been with the Lions since then and led them to the playoffs only three times. He recorded 45,109 passing yards and 282 touchdowns during his career.

In 2020, Stafford played in all 16 games for the first time since 2018. He had 4,084 passing yards and 26 touchdown passes along with 10 interceptions. Detroit finished 5-11 and missed the playoffs.

Goff was selected first by the Rams in the 2016 draft. He led them to the Super Bowl during the 2018 season but lost to the New England Patriots. He was given a lucrative contract four-year extension worth $134 million with $57 million guaranteed before the start of the 2019 season.

For his career, Goff has 18,171 passing yards with 107 touchdowns. He played in 15 games in 2020 and recorded 3,952 passing yards and 20 touchdowns with 13 interceptions. The Rams made it to the divisional round of the playoffs.

It was the first blockbuster trade of the offseason, which is expected to be filled with a lot of moves.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.