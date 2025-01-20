Matthew Stafford unsure about NFL future after Rams eliminated from playoffs

If Sunday’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the playoffs was Matthew Stafford’s final game in the NFL, then it’s been a great career for the Los Angeles Rams quarterback.

Stafford was 26-of-44 with 324 passing yards and two touchdown passes. The Eagles forced the Rams to fumble on back-to-back drives. First, it was Kyren Williams, and then it was Stafford. The turnovers led to two Philadelphia field goals. Los Angeles lost the game, 28-22.

The 36-year-old two-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion will turn 37 on Feb. 7. He was asked about his NFL future after the game. He told reporters that he would “take some time to think about it.”

“But I feel like I was playing some pretty good ball,” he said, via ESPN, adding that he “sure feels like” he has some good football left in him.

Rams head coach Sean McVay wasn’t interested in talking about anything beyond the playoff loss.

“I’m not really interested in talking about anything as it relates to next year,” he said. “Right now, I’m just appreciative of this team.”

Los Angeles had a decent shot to tie the game. Stafford put together a 10-play, 70-yard drive that ended with a touchdown pass to Colby Parkinson. The Rams’ defense stopped the Eagles’ offense on Philadelphia’s next possession.

Stafford drove the Rams down to the Eagles’ 22-yard line but turned the ball over on downs following an incomplete pass to Puka Nacua.

The veteran quarterback had 3,762 passing yards and 20 touchdown passes. He led the Rams to a Super Bowl title over the Cincinnati Bengals during the 2021 season.