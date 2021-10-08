Matthew Stafford battles through finger injury, leads Rams to big NFC West win

The Los Angeles Rams held on to defeat the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night in one of the strangest games of the 2021 NFL season, 26-17.

Matthew Stafford, who suffered a finger injury, finished with 365 passing yards, a touchdown pass and an interception. Stafford told FOX’s Erin Andrews he popped his finger back into place and didn’t experience any further discomfort.

Darrell Henderson Jr. ran for 82 yards on 17 carries and had a touchdown too.

Robert Woods torched the Seahawks’ secondary. He had 12 catches for 150 yards. Cooper Kupp added seven catches for 92 yards. Stafford’s touchdown pass went to Tyler Higbee in the third quarter.

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald set the franchise record for career sacks. He finished with one in the game and it was enough to get him to the 88.5 mark. Donald had seven total tackles. Nick Scott and Troy Reeder each had interceptions.

Seattle, who rocked the green highlighter jerseys for the game, had an odd experience.

Geno Smith was thrust into the game for an injured Russell Wilson, who injured his middle finger. He kept the Seahawks in the game with a touchdown pass to D.K. Metcalf to cap off a 10-play, 98-yard drive. He then led the Seahawks to a field goal to keep the game close but ended a potential game-tying drive before it even got started with an interception on the first play.

Smith’s touchdown pass to Metcalf was his first since 2017.

Wilson exited the game after dislocating his middle finger. He tried to play through it but appeared to be uncomfortable trying to throw the ball. He wouldn’t return.

Smith was 10-for-17 with a touchdown pass and an interception. Wilson was 11-for-16 with 152 passing yards, a touchdown and an interception. Metcalf caught both of the TD passes. He had five catches for 98 yards in the game.

NFL referees had to go deep into the rulebook during the third quarter as well. Michael Dickson would have a punt blocked which he recovered and kicked again. However, officials were forced to look at it as it appeared he had crossed the line of scrimmage to kick the ball again. Referees determined he didn’t cross the line.

At the beginning of the game, Taima the Hawk was seen harassing a fan in the stands at Lumen Field. It didn’t appear the fan was severely injured.

The Rams moved to 4-1 with the key NFC West victory. Seattle dropped to 2-3.