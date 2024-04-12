Masters 2024: What to watch for in round 2 at Augusta National

Inclement weather pushed the start of The Masters back a couple of hours, so Friday is going to be a long day at Augusta National.

Collin Morikawa, Dustin Johnson and Tommy Fleetwood will have the longest second-days, as they were only able to get 10 holes in due to darkness. Those with tickets to round two are lucky, though – they will get to see Tiger Woods play for just about one-and-a-third rounds of golf.

Bryson DeChambeau’s -7 is the leader of the pack right now, with 2022 green jacket winner Scottie Scheffler just a stroke behind.

Here is what to look for on Day 2 at Augusta.

How does the leader carry over?

DeChambeau got off to a red-hot start, racking up three-straight birdies to begin the day. He cooled off for a bit, going one-over through his next eight holes, but he birdied five of his next six and wrapped up with a round-one 66.

The powerful LIV star was one of the first out on Thursday and was slated to tee off at 11:54 a.m. on Friday. However, with the first round being suspended, it is possible that he could be pushed back, giving himself an even longer rest.

However, someone who is on severely short rest is the five-time Masters winner, Tiger Woods.

How will Tiger react to the early tee time?

The already-short rest was already bad news for Woods, but now, it is going to be even shorter. Last year, he barely made the cut on Saturday morning and then withdrew in the third round later on in the day.

Woods was originally slated to tee off at 10:18 a.m. ET, but he will be on the 14th hole at 8 a.m. instead. The good news is he is well inside the cut line at -1 (it is currently one-over). The bad news is, Friday presents a multitude of unknowns, and with his recent history, it is most likely negative.

This is still Scottie Scheffler’s Masters to lose

Scheffler was hitting at around +450 to win the tournament, the lowest odds in recent memory.

He is easily the best golfer in the game right now, and his results show that. He is well on pace for his eighth top-10 in nine events this year, and it should surprise nobody if he is in the top-two for a fourth tournament in a row.

All credit to DeChambeau for an awesome first day, but given his history at Augusta, his diminished time on the course with LIV, and the fact that he is not Scottie Scheffler.

Where are the LIV guys?

After three of them finished T4 or better (Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka were T2), they are seeing some more success. Although, it is rather top-heavy among them.

Tyrrell Hatton (-3) is T6 through 14 holes, while Joaquin Niemann and Patrick Reed finished at -2.

However, none of the other nine from LIV are under par, including defending champion Jon Rahm, who carded a one-over 73. Adrian Meronk got an invite for being in the top 50 in the world, but he shot a 78 and is T-85, only ahead of amateur Jasper Stubbs, Fred Couples, who is there for fun, and Peter Mainati.

Another slow start for Rory McIlroy

It was an up-and-down day for McIlroy, who is still searching for the career slam a decade later. He carded four birdies and three bogeys for a one-under 71. He missed the cut last year and played one-over golf through three rounds until a final round 64 that placed him in second. He missed the cut in 2021. His T5 in 2020 came after a first-round 75, too.

