Masters 2024: Tiger Woods makes history, the leaderboard crowds up and other Augusta National storylines

Two rounds down already? Slow down, Masters.

We’ve passed the cut line and enter the weekend at Augusta National, and it’s shaping up to be a true classic.

There’s a three-way tie for the lead, and there are 21 people within six shots.

Here’s what to watch for as Saturday golf at Augusta National Golf Course has arrived.

It’s a crowded leaderboard

Simply put, there are three stars tied for the lead, as tournament favorite and 2022 winner Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau, and Max Homa are all at 6-under.

DeChambeau had an opportunity to build off his round 1 67, but crazy wind gusts didn’t allow him to do so, as he shot a 73 in round 2. Homa gained two strokes with 71, while Scheffler’s even round kept him at bay.

In fact, it was a tough day all around, as the lowest score on Friday was Ludvig Aberg’s 69 – he was the only person to break 70 on the day.

So you’re telling me there’s a chance…

Tiger Woods made his 24th consecutive cut at Augusta National, setting a new record. He went 73-72 in his first two rounds, putting him at 1-over and T22.

Seven shots back? Weirder things have happened.

And, as Woods put it himself: “I’m still right there in the ball game with a good chance going into the weekend.”

If Tiger Woods says he has a good chance, he has a good chance.

Masters Madness incoming?

Most likely. Saturday is always moving day, and the weather is expected to be much better on Saturday.

Day one was rainy, and day two was windy, forcing just about everyone to lay off the aggressiveness.

But Saturday is going to be mid-70s and sunny (the final round high temperature is 86). Low scores were non-existent in round two, but it shouldn’t surprise anyone if they make a return this weekend.

But, a friendly reminder, The Masters doesn’t start until the back nine on Sunday.

Not much life in LIV

Thirteen LIV golfers are represented in the 89-player field, and outside of DeChambeau, it’s been an underwhelming showing for the other dozen LIV golfers – a stark comparison to last year when Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson finished T2, and Patrick Reed was T4.

Cameron Smith (-1, T8) and Reed (E, T15) are the only other LIV golfers to be even or better. Defending champion Jon Rahm squeaked into the cut at +5 (the line wound up being +6, saving many), but five of the 13 LIVers, including four previous green jacket winners, missed it: Sergio Garcia (+7, T61), Bubba Watson (+10, T77), Charl Schwartzel (+11, 81), Dustin Johnson (+13, T85), and Adrian Meronk (+14, T87).

If Liv wants to show it can still compete in the majors, DeChambeau will have to put the league on its back, barring crazy movement from Smith and Reed, who won the event in 2018.

