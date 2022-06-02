Massachusetts men’s lacrosse player Aidan Kaminska dies at 19

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The University of Massachusetts Amherst was left mourning the death of star lacrosse player Aidan Kaminska this week after the 19-year-old Long Island native “unexpectedly” passed away on Monday morning.

On Wednesday, the university issued a statement confirming Kaminska’s death and offered its condolences to the sophomore’s family and friends.

“Massachusetts athletics is saddened to announce the loss of Aidan Kaminska, a men’s lacrosse student-athlete who passed away on Monday, May 30. Kaminska, a communications major from Port Jefferson, N.Y., was a sophomore midfielder for the Minutemen. He was 19 years old,” the statement read.

“The Massachusetts athletics department extends condolences to Aidan’s family, friends, teammates and coaches. University resources are available for members of the UMass community to utilize during this challenging time.”

Prior to joining the Massachusetts men’s lacrosse team, where he was named CAA All-Rookie Team member in 2022, Kaminska won the World Series of Youth Lacrosse (WSYL) in 2016 with his travel team and was captain of both his high school football and lacrosse teams.

An obituary for Kaminska said he “passed away unexpectedly” on Memorial Day.

“Aidan was known for his infectious smile, being a good friend, and a tremendous athlete,” his family wrote.

Kaminska’s family said he loved baby animals and making people laugh. He enjoyed the outdoors and cooking and was “an inspiration to many.”