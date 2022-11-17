Massachusetts high school football team has season canceled over hazing incident, former player speaks out

A Massachusetts high school football team is in the middle of a hazing controversy which cost them the rest of the season on Wednesday, and a former player spoke out about their own incident.

Haverhill High School canceled the remainder of its season after a video showed three players hazing another player, dragging him on the floor and stripping the person of his clothes while another player was seen in their underwear straddling the boy’s face. The video made its rounds on social media. Members of the coaching staff were placed on paid leave. The police are investigating.

“Haverhill Public Schools is currently investigating misconduct involving some members of the high school football team. The investigation is ongoing and significant material was uncovered today which impacts the direction of the investigation and the entire school community,” Haverhill Public Schools said in a statement.

“Given the seriousness of the misconduct, the District has decided to end the current football season – canceling all future practices and forfeiting future games. Out of an abundance of caution, members of the coaching staff have been placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation.”

The matter has also been referred to the Haverhill Police Department for further investigation, according to Boston.com.

“Haverhill Public Schools will not tolerate hazing, harassment, or retaliation in any form. Any such misconduct will be responded to swiftly and it will undoubtedly have lasting repercussions for all of those involved.”

On Wednesday, another former player spoke out about their own alleged hazing incident in 2014 which forced them off the team.

“I had my cleats urinated in. I had somebody’s genitals in my face at some point. Not as bad as the incident that just happened,” the player told Boston 25 News.

The person told the station they did not believe he and the most recent target of the hazing incident were the only ones who have been victimized. The person claimed he was forced off the team when he spoke up.

“It makes me angry, but at the same time I have learned from those experiences,” the person said.

Haverhill’s big matchup with Lowell on Thanksgiving was called off due to the consequences of the hazing incident.

Haverhill Public Schools and the Lowell School District did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comments.