Mason Fine: 5 things to know about the 2020 NFL Draft prospect

Mason Fine is a quarterback who is looking to make the jump from college to the pros.

Fine is a relatively unknown quarterback heading into the draft. He spent four years at North Texas and was the starting quarterback for at least three full seasons before deciding to turn pro.

Fine was a four-year starter at Locust Grove High School in Oklahoma and was the first player in the state to win the Gatorade Player of the Year Award twice.

Here are five other things to know about Fine.

1). HOW DOES HE STACK UP?

Fine is listed at 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds. He did not participate in the NFL Scouting Combine.

2). A FINE CAREER

Fine left North Texas as the school’s all-time leading passer in program history. He is first in passing yards (12,505), touchdown passes (93), passer efficiency (140.68), completions (1,039) and most 300-yard passing games (18).

3). AWARDS

Fine had been on the awards in Conference USA since taking the Mean Green starting job. He was a two-time Conference USA Player of the Year, a two-time First Team All-Conference player, one-time Second Team All-Conference player and made the All-Conference Freshman team.

4). GOING BOWLING

In three of his four seasons, Fine led North Texas to a bowl game. North Texas lost the 2016 Heart of Dallas Bowl to Army, 38-31; they lost to the Trojans in the 2017 New Orleans Bowl, 50-30; and lost to Utah State, 52-13, in the 2018 New Mexico Bowl.

5). WHERE WILL HE GO?

If Fine does get drafted, it won’t be until at least the third day of the draft. He will forever be one of North Texas’ top football players and could find himself as a serviceable backup should the time come.