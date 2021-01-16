Maryland, Jordan McNair's family reach $3.5 million settlement

The University of Maryland and the family of Jordan McNair agreed to a $3.5 million settlement, his parents Marty McNair and Tonya Wilson announced Friday.

The amount still must be approved Jan. 27 during a Maryland Board of Public Works meeting, ESPN reported. The settlement was approved by university officials and the Office of the Attorney General to be paid out in full, according to WTOP News.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“This has been a long and painful fight, but we will attempt to find closure even though this is a wound that will never, ever fully heal,” Marty McNair and Tonya Wilson said in a joint statement.

“We are focused on honoring Jordan’s legacy so that his death was not in vain. This includes protecting student athletes of all levels of competition, increasing awareness, education, and prevention of all heat related illnesses, empowering student athletes, and introducing legislation nationwide so that no parent should have to wait this long for closure where their child has been treated unfairly or unjustly.”

The settlement comes more than two years after Terrapins offensive lineman Jordan McNair died from heatstroke during a workout and the scrutiny over how the football program handled his death and practices during a heat wave before the start of the 2018 season.

NEW TEXAS COACH SARKISIAN DEFENDS ‘THE EYES OF TEXAS’

In September 2018, an independent investigation found that trainers on the scene of McNair’s collapse didn’t follow proper procedures to help him. The probe found 1 hour, 39 minutes between the time McNair collapsed and the departure of the ambulance from the football field.

McNair was hospitalized May 29, 2018 and died June 13 of that year. He was 18.

Then-coach D.J. Durkin was later fired and Board of Regents Chairman James Brady was removed. Durkin later became a defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Ole Miss.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In wake of the teen’s death, the Jordan McNair Foundation was established to help inform football coaches on the signs a player is having a heatstroke or is being affected by the heat.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.